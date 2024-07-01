Aavin offers incentives to milk cooperative societies to boost production

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (TNCMPFL) Madurai has offered incentives amounting to Rs 6.38 crore between December 2023 and May 2024 to boost production and encourage cooperative societies in the district.

According to official records, incentives were offered on 10- or 20-day cycles. Starting from December 2023, Rs 49.36 lakh was sanctioned from December 18 to December 31, Rs 35.29 lakhs from January 1 to January 10, Rs 78.42 lakhs from January 11 to January 31, Rs 1.11 crores from February 1 to February 29, Rs 1.15 crore from March 1 to March 31, Rs 1.14 crore from April 1 to April 30, and Rs 1.32 crore for May 1 to May 31.

Speaking to TNIE, President of MS 281 Jothilanayakkanur Milk Cooperative Society, M Ukirapandi, said, "Our society is located more than eight kilometres from Usilampatti town. Being in the rural segment, the incentive system has been very effective for us. For every litre, we get an incentive of Rs 3 on all categories of milk. For example, our society procured milk from three centres, which received Rs 1.43 lakh, Rs 1.73 lakh, and Rs 1.91 lakh respectively as incentives for May. As a result, this has encouraged the milk farmers to provide more milk, and most importantly, it helps the society retain the farmers solely for our society."

Rajasekar, a milk farmer, said, "Though private milk companies procure large volumes of milk, it varies from time to time. So, we prefer Aavin, as it is the most stable. When they offer incentives, it supports the milk farmers greatly."

Speaking to TNIE, a TNCMPFL official said, "The primary purpose is to encourage milk cooperative societies in the Madurai division. Though we offer prompt payment for procurement every ten days, incentives offer a big boost for societies, and they in turn show more productivity. This strategy has increased procurement drastically. As of December 12, 2023, milk procurement was 1.08 lakh litres per day. As of June 23, 2024, the daily procurement stands at 1.64 lakh per day. The daily average production is around 1.57 lakh litres. The recent rains have also increased the growth of grass in Madurai, which has contributed to milk production."