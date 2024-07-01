DCE releases academic schedule for all arts & science colleges in state

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has released a tentative academic schedule to be uniformly followed by all the arts and science colleges in the state for the academic year 2024-2025.

At present, the colleges, through their affiliated universities, follow different schedules. State-run universities conduct semester examinations on different dates. This inconsistency poses difficulties in organising extracurricular activities and events for students, both within and outside the colleges, stated the order.

Further, undergraduate courses like BSc and BA are conducted at different intervals affecting students seeking admission to postgraduate courses and hindering their ability to apply for job opportunities on time, it added.

To prepare the schedule, the DCE formed a committee of educationalists and received inputs from regional joint directors, principals of selected government, government-aided, and autonomous colleges, and considerations for events related to Nan Mudhalvan, NCC, sports events, and graduation ceremonies.

The director has instructed examination departments and college administrations to adhere to the schedule that has been sent to the registrars of various universities, all regional joint directors and principals of government, government-aided and self-financing colleges.

A university professor said, “This is the first time the department has released a complete schedule for the entire academic year. Generally, only the reopening dates are announced. While this might help PG admissions, it would affect the autonomy of the universities and autonomous colleges. The colleges follow different syllabi and might require different time frames to complete them.”