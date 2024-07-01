Fourth transgender literature festival held in Madurai

MADURAI: The fourth edition of the Transgender Literature Festival was held in Madurai on Sunday. Organised by the Transgender Resource Centre, the event saw the participation of eminent writers such as Senthil Nagaiyasamy, M Manimaran, and Deepa Nagarani, said a press release. Maharishi Vidhya Mandir Headmistress Hema, Suvadugal Founder Bhagyaraj, and others were also in attendance.

During the event, prizes were distributed for the Su Samuthiram memorial short story writing competition. Sivagama Sundari Nagamani, Anand Ravi, and Pattukottai Raja won the first three spots respectively. Besides, 26 students were offered internship certificates from the resource centre.

The event also saw the launch of a book titled 'Transgender Demystified: 109 FAQs for Understanding' by Mahalakshmi Raghavan. Members of the trans community displayed their talent through various performances. An art exhibition and a sale were also organised to further support the community.