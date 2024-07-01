Hizb-ut-Tahrir case: NIA arrests 2 from Thanjavur after searches at 10 locations

CHENNAI/THANJAVUR/ERODE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two persons from Thanjavur on Sunday in connection with a Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) case after conducting a series of searches at 10 locations across five districts in Tamil Nadu, including Tiruchy, Erode, Chennai and Thanjavur.

The searches also led to the seizure of digital devices and several “incriminating” documents such as books and printouts containing ideologies of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, Khilafa, Islamic State, and the proposed Khilafa government and its funding structures, said an official release from the agency.

The arrested men have been identified as Abdul Rehman alias Abdul Rahman (26) and Mujibur Rehman alias Mujibur Rahman Altham Sahib (45), both from Saliyamangalam village in Thanjavur. The NIA alleged that they are members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organisation that is working to re-establish Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by Hizb-ut-Tahrir’s founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

As per the release, investigations found that the arrested men were involved in conducting secret classes to radicalise youth in extremist ideologies, and promoting democracy and the Indian Constitution as anti-Islamic. The trainees were taught that India is now Darul Kufr (land of non-believers) and it is their duty to transform it into Darul Islam by establishing Islamic state in the country with the help of violent jihad, the NIA statement said.

Suspects summoned for questioning on July 2, 4

Abdul Rahman was nabbed from his uncle’s house near Subramaniyapuram in Tiruchy from where the NIA team took him to his native village in Thanjavur for interrogation. Apart from the suspects’ houses, searches were held at two residences in Ammal Nagar and Manangorai village in Thanjavur.

In Erode, searches were held in two places. Mobile phones, pen drives and Islamic books were seized from the residences of a photographer in Ashok Nagar, and a two-wheeler mechanic in Periyar Nagar. They had allegedly campaigned in support of the banned HuT outfit.

Both men have been summoned for questioning at the NIA office in Chennai on July 2 and 4, respectively. In Chennai, a search was conducted at the house of a man in Mudichur near Tambaram. The search began around 5 am and went on for more than two hours, a police source said.