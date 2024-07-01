Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: 16 victims still under treatment

KALLAKURICHI: Ten days after the hooch tragedy, about 16 patients are still receiving treatment at three government hospitals in Kallakurichi, Salem, and Puducherry as of Sunday. A press note said that among the 16, five are intubated, one is under high-flow nasal oxygen at Jipmer; one under critical observation; while four were on RA, and one on nasal oxygen in Salem GH.

A total of 148 people have been discharged so far, while 65 have died. So far, 111 have returned home after receiving treatment at Kallakurichi GH, 23 were discharged from Salem GH, seven from Jipmer and four from Villupuram GH. Meanwhile, two persons were discharged from a private hospital in Kallakurichi and one from the Royapettah GH in Chennai.

On June 19, dozens of people were affected after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi and the numbers climbed up throughout the week. A total of 229 people were affected in the incident leaving 65 dead, including six women.