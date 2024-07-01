Madras High Court initiates suo motu case over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has initiated a suo motu case regarding the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which has claimed the lives of more than sixty people, while several others remain under medical treatment in different hospitals.

A division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan initiated the suo motu case after ‘taking into account the shocking revelations’ made by senior advocate Tamilmani in his television interviews on the hooch tragedy.

Clarifying that it was not addressing the ‘political fight’ over the issue, the bench noted that its primary concern was the need to ‘reform’ the people living in and around Kalvarayan and to safeguard their ‘constitutional rights.’