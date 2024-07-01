Madras High Court initiates suo motu case over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has initiated a suo motu case regarding the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which has claimed the lives of more than sixty people, while several others remain under medical treatment in different hospitals.
A division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan initiated the suo motu case after ‘taking into account the shocking revelations’ made by senior advocate Tamilmani in his television interviews on the hooch tragedy.
Clarifying that it was not addressing the ‘political fight’ over the issue, the bench noted that its primary concern was the need to ‘reform’ the people living in and around Kalvarayan and to safeguard their ‘constitutional rights.’
“Our endeavor is to protect their educational rights, economic status, and other fundamental needs,” the bench said, explaining the reasons for taking up the suo motu case.
Referring to the economic underdevelopment of the people living in the villages of Kalvarayan hills, predominantly inhabited by persons belonging to the SC and ST communities, the bench said, “Due to economic backwardness and unemployment, the people residing in these areas are being forced to manufacture illicit liquor for their livelihood.”
Despite prohibition being enforced in the state, the Kallakurichi tragedy occurred, leading to loss of lives, with the worst-affected being from the ‘vulnerable sections of society,’ thereby ‘warranting immediate action,’ the bench stated.
While acknowledging that it is the state's role to contemplate measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies, the bench said, “The court would like to bring to the fore the plight of people who are pushed into the business of illicit liquor manufacturing.” It emphasized that the Kallakurichi area needs immediate social and economic attention.
“The history and current condition of the region deserve immediate attention and measures to ensure the people have access to facilities and welfare schemes,” the bench said.
It urged the government to take all necessary steps to improve the economic condition of the region to prevent further loss of lives.
“The economic underdevelopment faced by the people in Kalvarayan hills must not allow the exploitation of their sufferings by pushing them into the illicit liquor business,” it said.
“This issue needs to be addressed at the earliest, and comprehensive measures for the economic and social development of the people in this region are a Constitutional priority. It is for all concerned to ensure that the constitutional mandates, directives, principles, and ethos are not only honoured but implemented in letter and spirit,” the bench stressed.
The bench directed the Registry to implead the Secretaries of Union Home and Tribal Welfare ministries, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Tribal Welfare Secretary, the DGP, and the district collectors and SPs of Kallakurichi and Salem districts as parties. It also asked the Registry to place the suo motu writ before the Acting Chief Justice for appropriate orders.