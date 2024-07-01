Man dies three days after eating chicken curry in TN

MADURAI: A 37-year-old man fell ill and died on Saturday, allegedly three days after consuming a chicken dish that was bought from an eatery in Madurai. The police identified the deceased person as T Anandraj (37) of Kosakulam in Madurai. Sources said, Anandraj ate some chettinad chicken gravy, which he hand his seven-year-old son had bought from a hotel on the night of June 26.

They ate some that night and consumed the left-over chicken on June 27. The same day, Anandraj and his son fell ill. While the child reported mild reaction, Anandraj vomited and was treated at a private hospital at BB Kulam. Since he continued to have dysentry, he was treated further at the same hospital.

But Anandraj's situation worsened and he was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital on Saturday. But, the doctors declared him brought dead. The Koodal Pudur police have registered a case under section 174 (death under suspicious circumstances) of CrPC. Investigation is on.