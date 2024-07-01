No transparency in Tasmac: BJP

COIMBATORE: TN BJP president K Annamalai and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan on Sunday reviewed the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Coimbatore.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting in Neelambur, Annamalai, who contested in Coimbatore, said they have been examining the party’s performance in TN and Radhakrishnan met with all the district in-charges.

Citing the CAG’ report which flagged cartelisation of Tasmac, Annamalai said there was lack of transparency in Tasmac management. Referring to Minister Duraimurugan’s statement about the (poor) quality of Tasmac liquor, Annamalai said it was true and that was why many people were taking to hooch and drugs. He also questioned if the quality of liquor was being checked. Since Duraimurugan, who is a senior minister, has accepted the truth, it shows there is a problem in the system, Annamalai added.

Further, Annamalai said the DMK government is harassing Isha Yoga Centre even after it clarified that it did not violate any law despite being situated in elephant corridor. Problems within the cabinet on many issues, including this issue, are visible in Assembly sessions. As per the EC’s standing order, the state should provide travel allowance to police personnel who worked for the Lok Sabha election, he said.

Reacting to TVK leader Vijay’s comment about the need for good leaders, Annamalai said there is a shortage of leaders in Tamil Nadu.

On the free bicycle scheme, Annamalai said the company that supplied substandard bicycles to students should be identified and blacklisted.