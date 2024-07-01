Release list of investments TN got after CM’s foreign visits: Minister L Murugan

CHENNAI: The DMK government should release the list of investments that were brought to the state by Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent visit to Spain and previous visits to other foreign countries. The government should also release the list of companies that the chief minister is planning to visit during his visit to the United States, said union minister L Murugan.

“There is no transparency about the investments brought by his visits. We are only seeing companies leaving the state,” Murugan said.

On the Kallakurichi tragedy, Murugan said a CBI inquiry should be ordered to bring out the truth. “The government had ordered CB-CID inquiry into the deaths caused by spurious liquor in Marakanam last year.

What happened to it? The DMK is scared that a CBI inquiry might expose its partymen having links with those engaged in sale of illicit liquor and reflect upon the state government’s ineffectiveness. The government should immediately hand over the inquiry to CBI,” Murugan said.