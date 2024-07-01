Youth given liquor, not jobs: PMK slams DMK

VILLUPURAM: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday stated that the use of hooch and drugs among youngsters and adults in districts like Kallakurichi and Villupuram was propagated by the ruling DMK, while campaigning for C Anbumani contesting in the Vikravandi bypoll.

Sowmya Anbumani, who was also campaigning for PMK on Saturday, slammed DMK for the death of 65 people in Kallakurichi who died after consuming illicit liquor and making dozens of women widows overnight.

“There is no development, no jobs for the youth, but they instead get liquor both officially and illegally from Tasmac outlets and hooch sellers, respectively. This has been the only achievement of DMK.

They will claim that they’ve been giving assistance to women, girls higher education monthly stipend and all to woo women voters, but beware, they will claim the lives of husbands and fathers by encouraging liquor and drugs,” she stated.

Anbumani too blamed the DMK government for the hooch tragedy, and condemned them for deploying ministers and MLAs at Vikravandi for election work.