121 residents moved to rain shelters in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: As many as 121 residents were relocated to temporary shelters as part of safety measures in Pandalur and Gudalur taluks in the Nilgiris district on Monday as the fallout of the flooding in the wake of incessant rain over the last few days.

According to revenue department sources, 52 residents from Koovasolai were shifted earlier to the Nellakottai Panchayat Union Primary School after a landslide. Moreover, 69 residents in Eruvayal and Chemundi in Srimadurai are accommodated at Thorapalli government tribal residential school. A total of 170 people have been given accommodation at camps in both Pandalur and Gudalur Taluks, so far.

Considering the rain alert in the district, Collector M Aruna has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in both taluks. The normal life of people in Devarsholai, Padanthorai has been hit hard. Schools remained shut for the fourth day on Monday.

Residents living near Ponnani River were relocated to nearby temporary camps. The Nilgiris district had received an average rainfall of 27.25 millimetre in the last 24 hours ending on Monday morning. Padanthorai received 134 and Cherumulli received 133 mm, and it is the highest rainfall recorded in the Nilgiris district.

Wild elephants were seen struggling in the heavy rain. The video of a wild elephant along with a calf crossing the flood water in Kunilvayal is widely shared on social media. Moreover, another video showed that a calf elephant was swept away in the Punnumpuzha River in O-Valley, and subsequently, the animal managed to reach the riverbank.

Tourism Minister K Ramachandran said all steps have been taken to protect people and carry out rescue operations. Srimadurai Panchayat President Sunil said over 10 acres of farmland in the surroundings of Chemundi have been submerged in the rain, with crops destroyed.