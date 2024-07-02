Dindigul villagers detained for protesting TANSIDCO's industrial estate project

DINDIGUL: Hundreds of farmers and villagers were detained for attempting to stage a protest against TANSIDCO’s upcoming industrial estate project near Oddanchatram in Dindigul early on Monday.

According to sources, a group of farmers from Kallimandayam were stopped by police and arrested as they were moving towards Kadhayam village to protest against the industrial estate project in Kadhayam village of Oddanchatram taluk. While police intercepted several groups of farmers, some were also detained by the Keeranur police.

All villagers and farmers in Kadayam village were also detained and taken to two private marriage halls in Dindigul. Many farmers claimed that if the industrial project is established, it will eventually destroy farmlands in Mettupatti, Vakarai, Poolampatti, Vedikaaran Valasu and other locations.

Meanwhile, several villagers claimed that the project's site is on a village pond named 'Aralikuthu Kulam', which spreads over nearly 74 acres, and was desilted in 2019.

The farmers were later released in the evening.