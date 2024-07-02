NEET fight takes ‘anti-national’ turn in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Anti-NEET slogans painted on the parapet of the Kotagiri-Mettupalayam Road linking Coimbatore and Nilgiris created a flutter on Monday.

Mettupalayam police were informed about the slogans by passers-by, and a team went to the spot and found slogans like ‘India Ozhiga’, ‘India Impose NEET’ and ‘Tamil Nadu Quit India’ painted in Tamil and English.

A case has been registered. Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Sreenivasan and Union Minister L Murugan demanded stern action against those responsible.

Speaking to TNIE, West Zone DIG A Saravana Sundar said, “Using CCTV camera footage and E-pass issued to tourists we are looking for the vehicles that passed the area. Currently, we cannot confirm if there is an involvement of naxals. We have asked the highways department to erase the slogans.”

The slogans have been partially erased and the work is in progress.

The Kotagiri-Mettupalayam Road is along Tamil Nadu’s border with Karnataka and Kerala.