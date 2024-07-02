PM, CM Stalin condole death of Lankan Tamil leader R Sampanthan

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM MK Stalin and other leaders condoled the demise of Sri Lankan Tamil leader R Sampanthan (91), who died on Monday morning.

Through a post on ‘X’, PM Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the family members and friends of the Tamil National Alliance leader and said that he will always cherish fond memories of his meetings with him.

“He relentlessly pursued a life of peace, security, equality, justice and dignity for the Tamil nationals of Sri Lanka. He will be deeply missed by his friends and followers in Sri Lanka and India,” he added.

Stalin, in his condolence message, appreciated the dedicated service of the departed leader and recalled the close association of Sampanthan and former CM M Karunanidhi.

He further conveyed his condolences and sympathies to his family members, party members and Tamil diaspora. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, BJP state president K Annamalai, and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran among others extended their condolences to the veteran’s family.