Six years on, Tiruchy's bin holders stand as symbols of administrative inaction

TIRUCHY: The city corporation had removed all bins and dumpsters in the city to promote a 'bin-free city' concept and ensure successful door-to-door garbage collection, in 2018. This initiative left behind bin holders at various places, which continue to remain like a relic of the past. Even after six years, the administration has failed to remove bin holders in the city raising criticism.

In 2020 after complaints, the corporation had removed a few bin holders, but the issue was later ignored. Now, a bin holder placed on a median by corporation workers has brought the issue back to the spotlight.

"We have no clue who placed the bin holder on the recently renovated median at Pattabiraman Road. Ironically, senior officials have failed to notice a bin holder placed in the middle of a median. On the same road, there is another holder in an interior street. We don't know when the corporation will remove this scrap from the streets," said T Suresh Kumar, a resident of Pattabiraman Road.

The bin holders can also be seen in prime locations like the Head Post Office junction. "These holders need to remain only if the city corporation plans to install bins. Otherwise, they should be removed from the streets," said N Thamaraikannan, a senior citizen and resident.

Senior corporation officials said that they would take steps to remove such holders, "We will ascertain the number of holders left on the streets and send them to our stock rooms," a senior official said.