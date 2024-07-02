Three arrested in ex-AIADMK councillor murder case

CUDDALORE: Three men were arrested for allegedly murdering D Pushpanathan (45), an AIADMK district representative and former ward councillor in Cuddalore. The accused and the deceased were allegedly involved in the trade of stolen goats. However, the relationship had soured recently, which may have led to the murder.

On Sunday, police arrested M Ajay (21) and D Netaji (23) of Aalai Colony, and S Santhosh (24) of Balan Colony in Vazhisothanaipalayam. The investigation revealed that the trio was involved in goat thefts and sold the stolen goats to Pushpanathan. When arrested a few months ago, they sought Pushpanathan’s help for bail, but he refused. “Since then, the trio harboured anger towards him and plotted to murder him.

On Saturday night, Pushpanathan was chased and hacked to death by the gang with machetes. His relatives damaged the houses of Ajay and Netaji on Sunday night, and police from Thirupathiripuliyur station intervened. The body was handed over to his family and the final rituals were conducted on Monday with police protection.