Large number of students fail to enrol for higher education: AICTE chief TG Sitharam

CHENNAI: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Sitharam on Tuesday expressed concern over the huge gap in the number of students enrolling for higher education.

Delivering his speech at the 44th convocation of Anna University, Sitharam said nearly 26.5 crore students are enrolled in schools in the country, however the enrolment is only about 4.3 crore in higher education institutes.

“I always wonder where are these students who go to school but are missing out on higher education,” said Sitharam. Vice-chancellor R Velraj read out the annual report of the university while Governor RN Ravi awarded degrees to the 1.14 lakh students who graduated from the varsity.

Ponmudy skips event

Higher education minister K Ponmudy was conspicuously absent yet again, although his name was printed on the invitation cards and posters on the campus. Velraj during his speech mentioned that Ponmudy could not make it to the event due to some important work.

However, according to higher education department officials that TNIE spoke to, Ponmudy is miffed at the recent extension of tenure of Periyar University V-C R Jagannathan by the governor. “He might have not attended the convocation, which was presided over by the governor, in protest to the latter’s action,” said an official.