Regulate private bars, Tasmac union tells government

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District Tasmac Employees Union, affiliated to CITU, has urged the state government to regularize FL2 liquor shops across the state and stop issuing new permits. The union presented a petition in this regard to the district collector alleging opening of FL2 shops affected sales in Tasmac outlets.

As per the Tamil Nadu Liquor (License & Permit) Rules 1981, FL2 license is given for supply of liquor to non-proprietary clubs for the consumption of members. The permit is granted to non-proprietary clubs that have been in operation for more than three years and have a minimum of 50 members who have expressed their willingness to consume liquor.

The association’s district president, S Moorthy, said the government should monitor liquor sales under the categories of FL1, FL2, and FL3. He said that FL2 private liquor shops are competing with TASMAC shops and are often operating against government norms.

“In 2003, the state government prohibited private liquor sales to prevent cartelisation. However, there has been a surge in the opening of FL2 private shops with bars, with 581 such clubs, including 64 in the Coimbatore district, being opened in a short period,” said Moorthy.

The association also urged the government to stop supplying 180 ml liquor bottles to FL2 shops and changing their operating hours from 12 pm to 10 pm, aligning them with Tasmac outlets. It further demanded that FL2 bars should not be allowed near Tasmac shops or replace them.

District collector, Kranthi Kumar Pati said Tasmac officials would take action against those who violate norms and that the government would consider their other demands.