School management committee polls in July, August

CHENNAI: The school education department has issued a government order to conduct the elections for school management committee (SMC) members in July and August.

While the school management committees, headed by parents and mandated under the Right to Education Act, have a term of two years, the tenure of SMC members selected in 2022 was extended due to the Lok Sabha elections.

The department has issued guidelines to conduct the polls. The elections will be conducted for government middle schools in the third week of July, 50% of primary schools in the fourth week of July, the remaining 50% of primary schools in the first week of August, and high and higher secondary schools in the second week of August.

The SMCs should also have more than 50% of women as members and should be headed by a woman parent.