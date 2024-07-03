Seven-member gang threatens cops on patrol duty, one held

SALEM: Attur police arrested one person of a 7-member gang that allegedly threatened police personnel during a vehicle check on Monday night.

According to sources, SB SI P Paramashivam and Head Constable S. Rajamohan were on patrol duty, each on separate two-wheelers, when they encountered a group of seven men on the road. The officers instructed the group to disperse and return to their homes. The gang began hurling abuses and threatened the officers with a log.

In a bid to assert control, the officers attempted to confiscate the gang’s vehicle. However, the situation escalated, and the gang seized the officers’ bike keys, leaving them stranded and forced to walk back to the nearby Attur police station.

Upon reaching the station, SI Paramashivam and Head Constable Rajamohan filed a complaint. The Attur Town police registered a case against the seven suspects from Mandhavaeli Attur, identified as Santhosh, Kruba, Bharathi, Mani, Bharath, and Sethu. The charges include using abusive language and obstructing the police from performing their duty.

The Attur police told TNIE, “We arrested D Santhosh (23) on Tuesday morning one among the seven, and are now underway to locate and apprehend the remaining six individuals, who remain at large.”