TN-RISE takes wings, to help rural women soar in business
CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare, Sports Development and Special Programme Implementation Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday launched the Tamil Nadu Rural Incubator and Start-Up Enabler (TN-RISE), a special platform to bring more women entrepreneurs from the rural areas of TN. The project is being implemented by the Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation with the assistance of the World Bank. The minister also released the logo for TN-RISE and launched the portal - www.tnrise.co.in.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said women entrepreneurs face numerous challenges in advancing their business ideas as well as in accessing finance, credit, and marketing opportunities. “TN RISE aims to eliminate these obstacles by offering customised market linkages, financing, and operational advice. Also, it will provide high-end business incubation services to women-led rural enterprises,” he added.
The minister also expressed happiness about TN-RISE signing MoUs with various multinational companies like Flipkart, and HP to provide guidance and training for budding women entrepreneurs.
“There are organisations like The World Bank working to liberate women in the material domain. Likewise, our Dravidian movement strives hard to liberate women from enslavement in the cultural domain. Now, our Dravidian Model government is proud to join hands with the World Bank in empowering women in the material domain as well,” the minister said.
Udhayanidhi also pointed out that a whopping 13.5% of the industries run by women entrepreneurs across the country are located in Tamil Nadu due to proactive initiatives taken by the state government.
Officials said with the TN-RISE, women entrepreneurs would have access to vital resources and guidance to navigate the complexities of business ownership, fostering growth and success in their ventures.
How it’ll help
The Mission of TN-RISE include providing support to all aspiring and existing women entrepreneurs at business facilitation services related to the enterprise, connecting with service providers and partners in the eco-system who can help them grow, developing business models for scale-up, helping to obtain market linkages for growth, etc