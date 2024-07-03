TN-RISE takes wings, to help rural women soar in business

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare, Sports Development and Special Programme Implementation Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday launched the Tamil Nadu Rural Incubator and Start-Up Enabler (TN-RISE), a special platform to bring more women entrepreneurs from the rural areas of TN. The project is being implemented by the Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation with the assistance of the World Bank. The minister also released the logo for TN-RISE and launched the portal - www.tnrise.co.in.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said women entrepreneurs face numerous challenges in advancing their business ideas as well as in accessing finance, credit, and marketing opportunities. “TN RISE aims to eliminate these obstacles by offering customised market linkages, financing, and operational advice. Also, it will provide high-end business incubation services to women-led rural enterprises,” he added.

The minister also expressed happiness about TN-RISE signing MoUs with various multinational companies like Flipkart, and HP to provide guidance and training for budding women entrepreneurs.

“There are organisations like The World Bank working to liberate women in the material domain. Likewise, our Dravidian movement strives hard to liberate women from enslavement in the cultural domain. Now, our Dravidian Model government is proud to join hands with the World Bank in empowering women in the material domain as well,” the minister said.