TNPTA stages stir as HM joins duty skipping transfer counselling

MADURAI: Over 50 members of the Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers' Association (TNPTA) staged a protest at the OCPM girls' school premises during the transfer counselling on Tuesday, alleging that a headmaster had joined duty at Kathakinaru Panchayat Union Primary School without attending the counselling session. The members raised slogans against the authorities claiming that the counselling was held against norms, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, TNPTA district secretary P Srinivasan said, "The block-wise transfer counselling for HMs commenced at OCPM Girls Higher Secondary School at 10 am. There are six blocks namely Kottampatti, Melur, Madurai East, Madurai West, Alanganallur and Vadipatti in the district. However, one HM Geethabai allegedly joined duty at Kathakinaru panchayat school at 8 am by skipping the counselling."

He further said that though the members demanded the authorities to leave the said HM's attendance vacant on the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal, they refused to do so. Meanwhile, responding to the issue, District Educational Officer (elementary education) Subburaj said the particular vacancy of Kathakinaru school, which was displayed on the EMIS portal, was filled earlier.