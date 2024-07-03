What if arrack was sneaked into Assembly, Madras HC asks TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has asked the state government what would be the consequence if some members brought banned products like illicit liquor into the Assembly to highlight the menace, just as certain DMK members had sneaked gutka products into the Assembly, during the previous government, as part of protest.

A division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan raised the question when the petition filed by the Assembly secretary seeking to take back the appeal filed during the previous AIADMK government challenging the quashing of the breach of privilege notices issued against 18 DMK members, including current Chief Minister MK Stalin for displaying the contraband.

The bench deplored such activities on the floor of the House where dignity and decorum have to be maintained. During the previous hearing, the bench questioned the rationale behind attempting to withdraw the notices due to mere change of guard in the state.

Advocate General PS Raman, representing the Assembly Secretary, submitted that the show cause notice issued by the privileges committee of the previous Assembly had lapsed as 16th Assembly and a new privileges committee coming into being after the 2021 polls.

The bench sought the AG to file the documents regarding this issue and adjourned the hearing.

The counsel for Pollachi V Jayaraman, then chairman of the privileges committee of the 15th Assembly, told the court the privileges committee is a permanent body even though the members are replaced when the new Assembly is inducted.

The counsel sought the court to grant permission for filing a counter-affidavit by Jayaraman to the petition filed by the Assembly secretary.

It may be noted that the Privileges Committee issued notices to 18 DMK MLAs including Stalin for bringing and displaying gutka packets in the Assembly in 2017.

Based on their petitions, the high court quashed the notices with a direction that fresh notices could be issued as per procedures and law. Subsequently, fresh notices were issued, which were quashed by the court in 2021.