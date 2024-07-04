Clean sweep: 63L ‘ineligible members’ weeded out from TN coop societies

CHENNAI: As part of the preparation for elections to over 23,000 cooperative societies in the state, membership of 63.23 lakh ineligible persons who were allegedly enrolled in cooperative societies during the previous AIADMK regime, has been revoked, and their names have been removed from the voters’ list. Various cooperative societies collectively have nearly 2.20 crore members.
Cooperative elections have huge political significance as the office-bearers --- including board directors, presidents, and vice-presidents of societies --- wield considerable influence among members. This helps the party in power consolidate its support base at the grassroots level.
Additionally, these elections serve as a means to accommodate and placate disgruntled party members who were denied tickets in rural and urban local body elections. A total of 2.2 lakh office-bearers will be elected across all societies.
According to official sources, a total of 1.9 crore members have been enrolled in various cooperative societies between 2012 and 2018 when the AIADMK was in power, of which 63.23 lakh have now been found ineligible and removed. The reasons for their removal include duplication of names, non-renewal of membership in societies, default in repaying agriculture, jewel and other loans, and mismatch of address.
Official sources said the voters’ list purification exercise, which began last year, is 60% complete. “The verification of the remaining voters is under way and is expected to be completed in a few months,” said an official, indicating that more members found to be ineligible may be removed.
The DMK had boycotted the first election held in 2013. Alleging extensive malpractice during the 2018 cooperative elections, which led to large-scale misappropriation of funds in cooperative credit societies and the issuance of loans for fake jewellery, the DMK government, after assuming power in 2021, passed a bill to reduce the tenure of office-bearers of 18,500 cooperative societies from five to three years. However, the state government later withdrew the bill as Governor R N Ravi delayed his assent. Meanwhile, the tenures of majority of these societies ended between April and September last year.
The Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Societies Election Commission is carrying out the exercise to clean the voters’ list as per a Madras HC order.
Registrars told to link voter list with Aadhaar
Following the directions from the Madras High Court last year, the Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Societies Election Commission instructed the registrars of cooperative societies to cleanse the voters’ list by linking it with Aadhaar and ration cards.
The voter eligibility criteria vary for each department. “In dairy development, anyone who has supplied milk for 120 days to a village-level society is eligible,” said an official.K Sivan, state secretary, Anna Thozhilar Peravai of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, affiliated with AIADMK, said,
“It’s acceptable if those who have defaulted on payments or failed to renew membership in credit societies are removed from the list.” He alleged the DMK will engage in manipulations to win the election in collusion with officials.