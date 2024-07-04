Clean sweep: 63L ‘ineligible members’ weeded out from TN coop societies

CHENNAI: As part of the preparation for elections to over 23,000 cooperative societies in the state, membership of 63.23 lakh ineligible persons who were allegedly enrolled in cooperative societies during the previous AIADMK regime, has been revoked, and their names have been removed from the voters’ list. Various cooperative societies collectively have nearly 2.20 crore members.

Cooperative elections have huge political significance as the office-bearers --- including board directors, presidents, and vice-presidents of societies --- wield considerable influence among members. This helps the party in power consolidate its support base at the grassroots level.

Additionally, these elections serve as a means to accommodate and placate disgruntled party members who were denied tickets in rural and urban local body elections. A total of 2.2 lakh office-bearers will be elected across all societies.

According to official sources, a total of 1.9 crore members have been enrolled in various cooperative societies between 2012 and 2018 when the AIADMK was in power, of which 63.23 lakh have now been found ineligible and removed. The reasons for their removal include duplication of names, non-renewal of membership in societies, default in repaying agriculture, jewel and other loans, and mismatch of address.