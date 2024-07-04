DMK MP urges centre to expedite site clearance for Parandur airport

CHENNAI: DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Wednesday handed over a representation to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, urging him to expedite the pending site clearance for the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

In his representation, Wilson said Chief Minister MK Stalin is committed to establishing the new greenfield airport on 4,970 acres of land in Parandur. The project, designed to handle up to 100 million passengers annually, is crucial for the economic development of Chennai and the entire state, he said.

He highlighted the urgency in developing the new airport since the existing Chennai airport at Meenambakkam is operating near its full capacity and lacks certain infrastructure, making it difficult to accommodate the increasing passenger and cargo traffic.

He said Phase I of the Parandur airport with an annual capacity of 20 million passengers is expected to be commissioned by January 2029.

Expressing concern over the delay, Wilson noted that despite the project’s significance, the site clearance has been pending for more than 500 days, stalling progress. He urged the union minister to consider the impact on TN’s growth. He emphasised the importance of expediting the site clearance process for the project to proceed to the next stage, which he said is in the public interest. The union minister has assured that he will look into this matter.