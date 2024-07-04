ED’s impleadment plea in assets case against fisheries minister dismissed

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi session and principal district court has dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) petition to implead it in the disproportionate assets (DA) case pending against Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan.

When the case came up for hearing before Principal District Judge Ayyappan, the petition was dismissed. The Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had earlier argued that 90% of the witnesses were already examined. In the meantime, the ED filed a petition to assist the DVAC in the probe.

It may be noted that the DVAC had registered a case against Radhakrishnan and six of his family members including his wife, three sons, and two brothers in 2006 on charges of amassing wealth to the tune of `4.9 crore during his tenure as the minister for housing and urban development in J Jayalalithaa’s AIADMK government between 2001 and 2006. In 2008, he had switched sides to the DMK.

On April 18, the ED had filed a petition with the principal district court to implead them in the probe against the minister, claiming that they have sufficient evidence for prosecution.