‘Genuine’ intervention of centre sought by EPS to curb drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday expressed shock over the reports of an accused in a drug trafficking case operating from prison and urged the Central government to intervene in the matter with genuineness besides taking stringent action in this regard.

Palaniswami, in a statement here, referred to the reports that appeared in newspapers about how Kasilingam, an accused in drug trafficking who is lodged in Puzhal prison, acted through his wife in setting up a pickup point for receiving meth consignment.

“These reports have raised apprehension among the people as to whether the prisons of Tamil Nadu become safe places for selling drugs. On behalf of the people of the state, I urge the Central government to intervene in this matter,” he added.

Palaniswami said as per news reports, Kasilingam, though in prison, has been in touch with his wife over the phone. “It is shocking to know that this happened in Puzhal prison where many senior prison officials are present. At least from now, the prison department and the police department should wake from their slumber and find out the mastermind behind the conversation between Kasilingam and others and take stringent action,” he added.

Meanwhile, in another statement, Palaniswami expressed serious concern over the murder of two youths in Perungalathur where many private colleges are located. The murders took place as a result of a ‘gang war’ between two groups over selling narcotics. He said that the police department should be given a free hand in eliminating the sale of narcotic substances across Tamil Nadu.