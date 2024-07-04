Man, son held for hacking 20-year-old to death in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: A 50-year-old man and his 19-year-old son were arrested for allegedly hacking a 20-year-old to death on Tuesday.

The Pappakudi police identified the deceased as M Victor, while the accused were identified as Kasi and his son Selvam. “Victor was a resident of Seithunganallur of Thoothukudi district. He was in love with his uncle Kasi’s daughter, and the duo was at loggerheads over this. Victor visited Pappakudi and met Kasi’s daughter on Tuesday. Irked by this, Kasi and Selvam hacked Victor to death,” sources said.

The Pappakudi police recovered the body and sent it to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.



Juvenile among four held for murder



In Moondradaippu, four persons, including a juvenile, were arrested for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old on Tuesday. "The victim Muthu Selvan (30), an autorickshaw driver from Elanthoppu village near Nanguneri, was found dead near Soorappapuram village on Sunday. His father Ramalingam filed a police complaint, raising doubts about his son's death. An inquiry revealed that Selvan was murdered by Balasekar (30) and Suresh (20) of Elanthoppu, Perumal (24) of Nambi Nagar and another juvenile over previous enmity. The police arrested the three accused persons and lodged them in jail after producing them before the judicial magistrate. The juvenile was sent to a government home,” sources said.