‘Melam’ maker hacked by gang in his house in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday evening, after a gang went to his house in Pulianthope under the guise of buying a musical instrument and killed him. Police said the deceased, Murugan and his brother were involved in a 2021 murder case and the recent attack was a retaliation. Eight men have been arrested in the case.

According to Basin Bridge police, Murugan ran a ‘melam’ manufacturing business on the second floor of his house at Pulianthope. On Tuesday afternoon, seven men went to his house under the guise of purchasing a 'melam'.

After talking for some time, the gang attacked Murugan with a knife and fled. Though his family rushed him to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later in the day. Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

Inquiries revealed that in 2021, Murugan and his younger brother Velu had hacked another man named Murugan to death near Kondithope due to previous enmity. The police suspect the gang had attacked Murugan in retaliation.