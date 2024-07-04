Protests against elementary teachers’ transfer counselling

CHENNAI/VELLORE: About seven months back, the school education department issued a government order (GO 243) designating the state as a unit for consideration of seniority in transfers and promotions for elementary teachers. So far, the counselling process for this was based on seniority in revenue blocks. This change was based on recommendations from the high court.

However, the Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) has been protesting the move, arguing that it would negatively impact promotion opportunities for teachers working in the same block for several decades, particularly women.

The Madras High Court had observed that adopting state-level or district-level seniority would resolve many issues in the elementary education department and directed the government to strictly implement this change. According to elementary teachers’ associations, most teachers in elementary schools are women.

“Many of these women have settled with their families in a block for several years, hoping for promotions. Due to this change, women who cannot relocate their families to another district would have to forego promotion opportunities,” said R Doss, Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC).