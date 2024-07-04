Shops at Chennai airport closed as staff denied entry

CHENNAI: Owners and staff of at least 15 retail shops were not able to enter Chennai airport on Wednesday as they could not get their entry passes from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), sources said. These included shops which run their business in the domestic and international terminal.

The development comes two days after the official and residential premises of Selvanayagam, joint general manager (JGM) of AAI, were searched by Chennai Customs for his alleged involvement in the case of 267 kg gold smuggled through the gift shop ‘Airhub’ located in the departure area of the international terminal.

The shop was funded by a Sri Lankan gold smuggling syndicate fronted by Chennai-based YouTuber Sabir Ali, who was given the contract despite no prior experience in retail.

AAI had appointed Vidvedaa PRG as the official retail concessionaire for the airport and the firm leases out space to brands to set shop in the airport.

According to the sources, the retail staff are allowed entry only if AAI officials sign on it. While some staff get a pass with a daily or weekly validity, some are valid for one or three months, the sources said.

Multiple sources said that apart from Airhub, employees of a few other shops were also under the scanner for being part of gold smuggling rackets. Two apparel shops had earlier been shut down as well.

Meanwhile, GA Prithvi, the former director of Vidvedaa PRG and member of BJP, whose house in Parrys was searched by Chennai Customs in the case, denied all allegations of his involvement in the gold smuggling case. He also clarified that he had resigned from the company on June 12.

Although Prithvi claimed that spaces were leased out after a background check by the chief security officer of the company, sources said the customs investigation found the company did not have any in-house security team.