20-yr-old windmills in TN may get five-year extension

CHENNAI: Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhoni, along with Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) Managing Director Aneesh Sekhar, has recently proposed a five-year extension for windmills that have completed 20 years. A final decision is likely to be taken soon, official sources said.

Windmills that have not yet completed 20 years are likely to continue operating under existing arrangements. Despite several requests from owners of windmills, Tangedco does not seem to have plans to introduce a repowering policy. With repowering, windmills can increase the height of their hubs and thereby increase generation.

A senior Tangedco official said, “Life extension will be given for the next five years subject to the condition that these windmills achieve 90% of their average power generation in the past three years. For refurbishing projects, a minimum of 25% increase in generation compared to the average generation of the previous three years will have to be achieved to qualify for the banking system.”

In the banking system, surplus power generated during high wind seasons will be fed into Tangedco’s grid. This banked energy will be supplied back to the wind energy generators during times when wind power generation is low. The official added that the maximum banking available is 50% of the generation between May and September, which must be consumed from October to March. Any excess banking will be considered lapsed.

Jayakumaran, CEO of Vayaulo Energy in Tirunelveli, said, “It is impossible to achieve a 25% increase in generation for the banking system due to technical issues”

A windmill generator, on condition of anonymity, said, “Instead of implementing the repowering policy, Tangedco plans to execute the life extension policy. We cannot accept these conditions. Moreover, the power utility does not have a clear plan. Once we get detailed guidelines, we will comment on them.”

In response, a senior Tangedco official said discussions on introducing a repowering policy are under way.