AIADMK, PMK flay TN government for another ‘illicit-liquor death’

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK founder Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday alleged a fresh incidence of illicit liquor death in Villupuram district and condemned the DMK government for failing to eliminate the menace from the state despite the recurring loss of lives.

Palaniswami said even after the media released videos on the sale of illicit liquor in the area, the government failed to take action. As a result, the life of one more person was lost. The AIADMK leader charged that even after huge loss of lives in Kallakurichi and Marakkanam, the government has ‘failed to wake up from its slumber’.

Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss in a statement alleged a false claim is being made that the person who died had consumed illicit liquor brought from Puducherry.

However, the person’s son-in-law denied this saying illicit liquor is being sold in Thiruvennainallur. The government is trying to cover up the latest death due to illicit liquor and the inquiry should be handed over to the CBI, Anbumani said.