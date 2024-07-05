Alliance of DMK, VCK not opportunistic, says Thol Thirumavalavan

VILLUPURAM: DMK’s victory in Vikravandi by-election should be fuelled by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, party chief and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan said while campaigning for DMK candidate Anniyur A Siva on Thursday.

Speaking in Thoravi, Orathur and Nemur points in Vikravandi constituency, Thirumavalavan said, “VCK was a party that did not even secure 2 % votes in the beginning. Today the party has four MLAs and two MPs. It was because of the support of DMK that we got a chance to be part of the INDIA alliance. The alliance between DMK and VCK is based on ideology, straight forwardness and is for the welfare of people and it is not opportunistic.”

People belonging to Scheduled Caste communities cannot be bought with cash as they have become politically conscious and are voting for their rights, Thirumavalavan said. “DMK candidate Siva will ensure welfare of people of the region if elected,” he added during his campaign.

Ministers Gingee KS Masthan, P Moorthy and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar were present.