Chennai city buyers also opt for high-value homes: Report

CHENNAI: Homebuyers in Chennai are now increasingly preferring larger spaces and high-value homes resulting in a surge in sale of units ranging between Rs 80 lakh - Rs 1 crore. Units in this price range alone constituted 28% of the total sales in the city in the first half of 2024, according to a report by Knight Frank.

The report, which was released on Thursday, stated that the city witnessed 12% year-on-year growth in residential unit sales, while office space transactions touched 3 million sq.ft in first half of 2024. While 7,120 units were sold in the first half of last year, as many as 7,975 units were sold in the same period this year.

However, it was the mid-segment residential market in Chennai, priced between Rs 50 lakh - Rs 80 lakh, that witnessed the most number of sales, comprising 44% of total sales.

Srinivas Anikipatti, Senior Director, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Knight Frank India said during first half of 2024, a steady price appreciation of 5% year-on-year was observed in Chennai. The city recorded an average price of Rs 4,560 sq.ft per month.

Former state chairman of Builders Association of India Prakash Ramdoss said the price appreciation year-on-year is due to the rise in price of construction materials.