Curb unlimited liquor purchase, demands Tasmac union

COIMBATORE: The employees' union of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) urged the state government to enforce the limits on purchasing liquor from its outlets in a bid to curb grey market sales.

Tasmac employees are being victimised by police over the illegal sale of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the grey market arising from the unrestricted purchase from outlets, the union alleged.

"Following the Kallakurichi hooch deaths incidents, the police have intensified surveillance on bars. On June 28, two persons working in a bar at Devadanapatti in Theni district were arrested for selling liquor in the grey market. In this connection, a case has been registered against Tasmac employees as well. Similarly, a case has been registered against Tasmac employees in Thanjavur. Tasmac employees are helpless in such situations," said D Dhanasekaran, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Association.

"There is a limit on how much alcohol a person can take according to one's capacity. But there is no rule as to how many bottles of liquor can be sold per person and how many times a day. There is no way the Tasmac staff knew how much liquor a person was buying and giving to customers, and how much liquor one kept in stock and sold at exorbitant prices. But when caught in a raid, the person reports to the police the bar from which the liquor was bought. Often Tasmac employees are also included in the case," he claimed.

N Periyasamy, state president of Tasmac union affiliated to the AITUC, said, "We are ready to cooperate in every way in the effort by the government on preventing illegal sale but regulations should be framed for the retail sale of liquor."

He demanded the government to bring regulations to prevent bulk purchases meant for grey market sales. "The customer should produce a registration identity while purchasing from Tasmac shops. Also, there should be clarity on how many

bottles of liquor can be sold per person," Periyasamy suggested.

Recently, Tasmac instructed shop supervisors to monitor and prevent illegal liquor sales. According to the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Possession of Personal Consumption) Rules, an individual can purchase 4.5 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Spirits and Imported Foreign Liquor, 7.8 litres of beer and 9 litres of wine.

A senior official from Tasmac, Coimbatore Division, said, "When we had made instruction to Tasmac supervisors related to bulk purchase, we did not mention any limit despite there being a GO regarding possession and consumption limit for an individual. We have instructed not to make bulk sales without any specifications."