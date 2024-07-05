Five held for robbing student in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Five youths, including three staff of a private bus company, were arrested in connection with a robbery. It is alleged they robbed a college student of Rs 1,000 and a mobile phone on Tuesday night.

The complainant in the case is U Akash (21), a native of Karungalpalayam in Erode district and a student of a private college near Avarampalayam in Coimbatore city.

He was targeted by the bike-borne gang at around 11.15 pm on Tuesday while he was waiting for a bus to reach Avarampalayam. He was returning to Coimbatore from his native place.

The five suspects came in two bikes and offered a lift to Akash before robbing him during the ride, said police.

The arrested were identified as V Rajivan (23), his younger brother Geethan (22) of Pooluvapatti, V Kishore (18) from Saravanampatti, A Ajaykumar (25) of Singanallur and V Logeshwaran (23), a native of Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district.

Rajivan, Ajaykumar and Logeshwaran are the conductors of a private bus.

Based on the complaint from Akash, the Racecourse police booked a case and arrested the gang on Wednesday.

Police seized cash, a mobile and the bike used for the robbery.