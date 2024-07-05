Madras HC refuses bail to suspended cop in murder case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court refused to grant bail to a police inspector under suspension, who has been accused in a murder that took place in Virudhunagar district, considering the nature of allegation and the stage of investigation of the case.



Justice B Pugalendhi, while dismissing the bail petition by police inspector V Sathiya Sheela, accused in the murder of one V Ramar (60), said that her counsel submitted that she was foisted in the case. However, additional public prosecutor (APP) said that two cases -- one in Pudukottai and another in Sivaganga (CB-CID) -- were already pending against her.

The murder took place on May 21, 2024, and the petitioner claimed it to be the result of a dispute over the installation of a lion statue at a temple, the court said. The APP submitted that the main accused of the case was in a relationship with Sathiya, who along with another woman had kicked Ramar, after which he collapsed and died. The petitioner is also accused in a case with the Keeranur police station for allegedly accepting bribe and refraining from taking action in a criminal case, the court said.

Though the officer has been placed under suspension by the police department, the court is not inclined to grant her bail considering the nature of the allegation levelled against her and the stage of investigation into the murder case, the bench said. It may be noted that Sathya Sheela was arrested by Srivilliputhur town police in connection with Ramar's murder.

According to the prosecution, Ramar and his family members entered into an argument with one Ramasamy and his family during a temple festival on May 21. During the conflict, Ramar was assaulted by one Ramasamy, following which he collapsed and later succumbed to injuries. Initially, a case was registered under 307 IPC (attempt to murder), which was later altered to 302 IPC (murder).