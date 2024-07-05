Moderate rain likely in parts of Tamil Nadu from July 6 to 10

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre said one or two places in the state on Friday may receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Similar weather without thunderstorms is likely in one or two parts of the state from July 6 until 10, it added.

The weather bulletin mentioned that Chennai may receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in the 48 hours ending on Saturday afternoon. On Wednesday night, the city recorded over 4 cm of rainfall in one hour.

Weather blogger K Srikanth wrote that over the past few years, there was a clear trend of Chennai receiving more rain in June and July. “Overall, the southwest monsoon has continued to see a steady increase in seasonal rainfall. Possibly, this could also enhance flooding/waterlogging issues for Chennai during the northeast monsoon. Higher soil moisture due to heavy rain during the southwest monsoons leads to a lower flooding threshold during the northeast monsoons,” he said.

On Thursday, Erode, Yercaud and Puducherry received light rain. Madurai Airport recorded 39 degree Celsius – highest in state. Chennai recorded a maximum of 35.1 degree Celsius at Meenambakkam.