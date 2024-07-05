Savukku Shankar charge sheeted in ganja case

THENI: Police on Wednesday filed a 280-page charge sheet against YouTuber Savukku Shankar at the special court for NDPS Act in Madurai for possessing ganja.

Coimbatore police arrested Shankar on May 4 at Palani Chettipatti for his alleged derogatory comments about police and women police personnel. During a search, police seized 409 grams of ganja from his room. Following the seizure, his assistant Ramprabhu and car driver Rajarathinam were arrested. Police also arrested Mahendran and Balamurugan for supplying the ganja.

Theni police took custody of Shankar and Balamurugan for inquiry. Meanwhile, Shankar approached a special court for NDPS Act in Madurai seeking bail. However, the court dismissed his petition. Theni police inspector Udhayakumar’s team filed a 280-page charge sheet online in special court for NDPS Act in Madurai on Wednesday.