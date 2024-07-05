Tamil Nadu government schemes bear fruit, gratitude

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday received feedback from beneficiaries of various schemes through video calls.

The CM launched ‘Neengal Nalamaa?’ (Are you doing well?) on March 6 to reach out to the public. Views of people are being uploaded on https://neengalnalamaa.tn.gov.in.

A release said Chitraleka from Coimbatore, who benefitted from ‘Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme’, said that within a month of applying under the scheme, a loan of Rs 68.37 lakh with government subsidy was sanctioned and the process for getting loan was also simple.

The mother of Sanjay, a differently-abled youth, said she has been receiving Rs 1,500 per month as maintenance assistance. She has also been getting Rs 1,000 per month from ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimathi Thittam.’ Using this amount, she could pay Rs 500 as tuition fees for her elder son and the rest was spent on the family.

Manikandan from Ranipet district thanked the CM for treating him under ‘Innyir Kappom’ scheme at MIOT hospital when he met with a road accident.

During another call, Stalin spoke to the brother of a differently-abled girl from Chengalpattu district. The person said he is visually impaired and his elder sister has lost movement in both legs. Besides, his nephew has mental illness. His family has been getting Rs 1,500 each for him and his sister per month and Rs 2,000 per month for the maintenance of his nephew, all of which have been of great help.