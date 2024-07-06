AIADMK functionary killed over long-standing enmity

SALEM: Ten people including the husband of a DMK councillor who were arrested by Salem city police in connection with the murder of 62-year-old AIADMK functionary, M Shanmugam, in Dhadagapatti, have been remanded to 15 days of judicial custody until July 18. The police are also searching for the councilor S Dhanalakshmi, who is absconding.

Shanmugam, a resident of Kamarajar Nagar in Dhadagapatti, was murdered by a gang when he was returning home around 10 pm on Wednesday.

“Initial investigation revealed that the councillor’s husband Sathishkumar had a long-standing feud with Shanmugam over the leadership of the Mariamman Temple in Annathanapatti. Additionally, conflicts regarding the renovation of roads and drainage in the 55th ward exacerbated tensions, leading Sathishkumar to orchestrate Shanmugam’s murder,” said a police official from Annathanapatti police station said on Friday.