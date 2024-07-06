Assets case: No relief to ex-AIADMK minister Aranganayagam, but upholds acquittal of family

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday upheld the conviction of former minister C Aranganayagam (since deceased) in a disproportionate assets case but refused to overturn the acquittal of his family members in the case.

The former minister, who held the portfolio of education in the AIADMK government led by J Jayalalithaa during 1991-96, was convicted and sentenced to three years of imprisonment by a special court for Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) cases in 2017 for amassing assets worth Rs 1.15 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income. His wife Kalaiselvi, sons Santhana Pandian and Murugan Adhiyaman were acquitted in the case.

Aranganayagam filed an appeal against the conviction and sentence while the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) appealed against the acquittal of the three persons.

However, the former minister passed away in 2021. Justice Jayachandran pronounced the verdict on Friday dismissing the appeal of Aranganayagam. He confirmed the order of attachment of properties since the appellant was dead. Similarly, he dismissed the appeal of the DVAC as well.