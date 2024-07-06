BJP’s LS tally slumped because of leaders like Annamalai: Edappadi

COIUMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami targeted BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai on Friday for his comments about its former ally for not contesting the Vikravandi bypoll. He also vowed not to take back former party colleagues who were shown the door.

“It’s only because of leaders like Annamalai the BJP, which won over 300 seats and formed government last time, has now been relegated to a position to form a coalition government with the help of alliance parties,” Palaniswami told reporters at the airport.

“The AIADMK has already given enough reasons for not contesting the by-election. However, Annamalai has been deliberately criticising the party for it. Annamalai had said the AIADMK would have secured only third or fourth place if it contested this by-election but our party candidate had secured the second spot with a margin of less than 6,000 votes in the Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency in the recent election. Everyone knows how the DMK alliance fared in the Erode by-election (in 2023). They locked people in pens like sheep and cattle and faced the election by giving money,” Palaniswami said.

Palaniswami also made light of the BJP’s growth in Tamil Nadu. “Annamalai is trying very hard to create a mirage that the BJP is growing in TN after he joined the party. That is not true. In the recent Lok Sabha election, Annamalai contested in Coimbatore and got 1 lakh votes less than the DMK. The BJP got 18.8% in the previous election, and the BJP alliance got 18.28% in this election. Their vote percentage is only decreasing,” Palaniswami said.