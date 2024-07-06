Chasing man out of Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital costs staff job

MADURAI: A day after TNIE reported the plight of a 58-year-old patient, who was allegedly chased out of the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai by housekeeping staff, the hospital dean took action towards readmitting the elderly man, and terminated a staff concerned citing ill-treatment. The punitive action was taken on Friday as per a report submitted by the resident medical officer.

According to sources, Kattumari alias Pandi (58) of Vilachari in Madurai was admitted to the GRH on June 17, after he met with a road accident and sustained multiple injuries. On June 30, Kattumari, who was unable to walk, wanted to attend nature’s call, and urinated in a container.

However, it slipped and fell on the ground. Following this, the housekeeping staff of ward 90A verbally abused him and reportedly chased him out of the hospital, despite warnings from the staff on duty, sources said.

On Thursday morning, the patient, who was left to lie outside the GRH trauma care centre, was rescued by social activists and admitted back to the hospital. According to police, Kattumari is being provided proper treatment at the trauma care centre and his condition remains stable.