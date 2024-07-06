CM Stalin releases video seeking votes for bypoll, may not visit Vikravandi

CHENNAI: Ahead of the by-election for the Vikravandi constituency scheduled for July 10, CM MK Stalin on Friday released a four-minute video requesting voters to support DMK candidate Anniyur Siva as a token of recognition for the various welfare schemes being implemented by the DMK government.

Party sources said the video released just three days before the end of the campaign suggested that Stalin will not campaign in person in the constituency. Initially, it was anticipated that he would conduct a day-long campaign in Vikravandi. However, sources indicated that despite opposition calls for Stalin to visit Kallakurichi to meet families affected by the hooch tragedy, he chose to send minister Udhayanidhi Stalin instead.

The decision to release the video rather than visiting Vikravandi, which is not far from Kallakurichi, was influenced by concerns that a campaign appearance may attract criticism from opposition parties. Meanwhile, the DMK officially announced that Udhayanidhi Stalin will campaign in Vikravandi on July 7 and 8.

In the video, Stalin recalled Siva’s long-standing association with the party dating back to 1986. Highlighting the welfare measures of the incumbent government, he said the government is working to ensure that every family is directly benefited.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to social justice, Stalin recalled successive DMK governments’ efforts to ensure reservation to BC, MBC and SC/ST communities. He also mentioned the construction of memorials to honour Vanniyar leader A Govindasamy and Vanniyar martyrs of the reservation protest, assuring that these would be inaugurated soon.

Stalin urged voters to defeat the BJP alliance, on behalf of which PMK is contesting, and labelled the saffron party as an anti-social justice party. He encouraged voters to give a befitting reply to those opposing social justice.