Drunk man murders his 14-day-old baby in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: A 14-day-old baby girl was murdered by her father in an inebriated state in an Irular colony at Jakkeri village in the late hours of Thursday. The infant’s father C Mathaiyan (46) was arrested.

Police sources said the murder followed a quarrel with his wife M Chinnamma (38) on Thursday over the birth of the baby girl, the fourth of the couple. The three other children include a boy and two girls.

Mathaiyan, who was drunk, expressed his displeasure in having another child and stated that he wanted to get rid of the baby. However, his wife objected and Mathaiyan beat her up and took away the baby.

Chinnamma alerted nearby residents and they began searching for the baby and Mathiyan. At around 9 pm, the villagers noticed the baby lying unconscious near rocks.

They rushed her to the Krishnagiri Government Hospital where baby was pronounced dead. The body was sent for postmortem.