For better global rank, Anna University researchers told to publish articles in top journals

CHENNAI: With an aim to strengthen research work and improve global ranking, Anna University has chalked out a detailed roadmap and issued a circular directing all the faculty members to focus on filing their research articles in quality journals recognised worldwide.

The varsity has clearly directed that at least five faculty members should ensure filing of one patent in a year.

“With changing times we need to be more innovative and delve into deeper research activities. We have now made it mandatory for all faculty members to publish at least one research article in Q1 journal. Q1 journals are ranked as the top 25% journals. Similarly, we have also directed that patents in 5:1 ratio should be filed,” said V-C of the varsity, R Velraj. He further highlighted that the move will ensure a rise in the number of patents.

The performance of the faculty members will be reviewed on a regular basis. The varsity is granted 30 patents. However, with the initiative, it hopes that the number will increase to 100.

In 2019, only eight patents were published, the number increased to 18 in 2020 and in 2021 the figure reached 31. In the QS World University Rankings 2025, published on June 4, Anna University is ranked 383. It is the only university in the country to land a perfect score of 100 points in the ‘Citations per Faculty’ parameter.