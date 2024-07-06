No illicit liquor, man who died in Villupuram had cancer: Minister Regupathy

CHENNAI: Law Minister S Regupathy on Friday stoutly denied the allegation made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that just after the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, one more person had succumbed to illicit liquor in Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram district.

In a statement, Regupathy said inquiry by the police and revenue officials revealed that 65-year-old Jayaraman from T Kumaramangalam village was a cancer patient as well as a chronic alcoholic. He was admitted to Mundiyambakkam government hospital on June 30 after consuming arrack brought from Puducherry. The Villupuram collector has confirmed that Jayaraman died of illness and not hooch.

Inquiries also revealed that Murugan from the same village bought five packets of ‘Pondy arrack’ from the Puducherry Madukarai government arrack shop on June 29 and consumed two packets and gave two to Jayaraman and one to Sivachandran. Regupathy said blood tests of Murugan and Sivachandran revealed that they consumed ethanol and not methanol. Both returned home in stable condition after getting treatment at Mundiyambakkam hospital.

Reacting to the statement of Regupathy on arrack, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Planiswami said in a tweet, “The law minister has given a confession admitting that illegal transportation of arrack from neighbouring states is the reason for the increasing availability of illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu. It is ironic that while responding to my charge, he has exposed the failure of the police department coming under the chief minister in checking the transportation of arrack from other states.”