Sri Lanka woman arrives in Tamil Nadu with two kids, family sent to Mandapam special camp

RAMANATHAPURAM: Three Sri Lankan Tamils, including two children, arrived at Arichalmunai in Dhanushkodi on Friday, seeking refuge. Following an inquiry, the Lankan Tamils were lodged at Mandabam special camp.

Official sources said, the marine police rushed to rescue the three. After providing them with basic amenities, they were taken in for questioning in Rameswaram.

They were identified as Yogavalli Geetha (34) of Thalaimannar region in Sri Lanka, and her children Anuja (8) and Mishal (5). An investigation revealed that Yogavalli decided to come to India after she could not sustain herself in the island nation.

While speaking, Yogavalli said, "I was born here at a refugee camp and lived here for several years, before I moved back to Sri Lanka and got married there. But my parents stayed here at the Vembakottai refugee camp. After separating from my husband, I faced hardships there and decided to return to live with my mother. I spent over two lakh in Sri Lankan currency to travel into India."

Following an investigation, the family was lodged at Mandabam camp. Since March 2022, the number of Sri Lankan Tamils who arrived in the state has increased to 303.